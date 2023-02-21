Ras Mumhan launched

Rás Mumhan will once again make a return to the roads of Cork and Kerry over the Easter weekend. One of the highlights of this year’s international event sees a return to the amphitheatre that is Killorglin, taking in the traditional Beaufort loop before they head on to the circuit around the town for 10 laps with the finish on the main street up the hill. It will allow for a spectacle for all and ignite the passion for all who love the sport of cycling.

This is the first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycling Calendar, the international event will take place over the 4 days of the Easter weekend from Friday April 7th to April 10th, 2023.

The field comprising of the elite of Irish cycling will be challenged by Scottish and English squads and will ensure aggressive racing over the course taking in the rough terrain of the region where tactical decisions will determine the overall winner of this year’s edition.

The organisers wish to acknowledge the passing "of our great friend Padraig Harnett who for years so willingly gave of his time in the promotion and coverage of the event and his loss has been felt throughout the sporting world here in Kerry".

New Race Director John Breen said “This year’s event has been built on the success of 2022, the course has been designed to allow for aggressive racing from the outset, the geography of the route allows for no let-up in intensity and will certainly bring the hard men of the event to the fore as we enter the final stage that will be Killorglin.”

Last years winner Lindsay Watson of Velo Revolution will make a defence of his title, and will no doubt make a serious claim for the throne, he will be challenged by local riders who have laid their claim in the form of Tom Moriarty from Castlegregory who had a successful year in 2022 in the professional ranks, as well as Lorcan Daly of Milltown who is the current Munster criterium champion. Local knowledge for Kerry based riders has always been an advantage and this year could throw up a few surprises. Kerry Group Rás Mumhan has been traditionally run by Killorglin Cycling Club and is now a regional wide effort by the aforementioned Killorglin CC, Tralee BC, Sliabh Luachra CC and Killarney CC and without the combined support the event would certainly be way more difficult to run .

The final stage in Killorglin is this year an even more fitting tribute to the great John Mangan who won the Ras Tailtean in 1972, and for those of you that remember the giants of the past, to get to the roadside to support the present and future warriors of the Rás Mumhan.