Rás Mumhan 2023 Announcement

Cycling Munster are delighted to announce that Rás Mumhan will once again take to the roads over the Easter Weekend. As with 2022, the River Island Hotel, Castleisland, Co Kerry is race Headquarters and will act as a centre point for all Stages.

The race is open to both Senior and Junior riders. Senior teams are to be made up of 5 riders and Juniors teams are to be made up of 6 riders. There can be no crossover of Senior and Junior riders on any team and normal restrictions will apply to team composition.

Cycling Munster are now inviting expressions of interest from all teams looking to take part. These can be emailed to [email protected] until close of business Friday 17 February 2023.

Cycling Munster wish all the riders the best of luck in their preparations for the event. Further details to follow as they are confirmed.