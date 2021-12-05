Rangnick reign at United off to a winning start

Ralf Rangnick's reign as Manchester United's interim manager is off to a winning start.

Fred's goal secured them a 1-nil victory over Crystal Palace to move them into the Premier League's top six.

Tottenham eased to a comfortable 3-nil success against bottom club Norwich to keep their unbeaten top-flight record under boss Antonio Conte intact.

Advertisement

While Patrick Bamford scored an injury time equaliser for Leeds as they drew 2-all at home to Brentford.

Aston Villa host Leicester in the top-flight's late kick-off.