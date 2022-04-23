Rangers win at Motherwell

Rangers have beaten Motherwell 3-1 to move within three points of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

The defending champions got the win despite being reduced to 10-men early in the first-half following a red card for Leon Balogun.

There's a huge match between two relegation contenders taking place this afternoon, with bottom side Dundee facing the team just above them - St Johnstone.

Hibs are playing St Mirren in their first game since sacking Shaun Maloney, while Aberdeen are hosting Livingston.