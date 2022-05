Rangers will play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Rangers defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 on the night at Ibrox to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Frankfurt were 1-0 winners over West Ham in Germany, winning the tie by 3 goals to 1.

Hammers boss David Moyes was sent off for kicking a ball at a ball boy in frustration.

He later apologised.

Roma were 2-1 aggregate winners over Leicester City in the Conference League and will play Feyenoord in the final.