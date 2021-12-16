Advertisement
Sport

Rangers stay top of Scottish Premier League

Dec 16, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
It's as you were at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic won 2-1 at Ross County last night and leaders Rangers beat St Johnstone 2-0.

Goals by Kent and Alfredo ensured Rangers stayed top of the SPL.

