Sport

Rangers Slip Up In Pursuit Of Celtic & Aberdeen

Oct 20, 2024 18:41 By radiokerrysport
Rangers Slip Up In Pursuit Of Celtic & Aberdeen
Rangers have missed the chance to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premier League.

They've fallen to a 1-nil defeat away to Kilmarnock and remain six points adrift of both Celtic and Aberdeen.

Robert McElroy reports

