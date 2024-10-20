Rangers Slip Up In Pursuit Of Celtic & Aberdeen

Rangers have missed the chance to cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premier League.
They've fallen to a 1-nil defeat away to Kilmarnock and remain six points adrift of both Celtic and Aberdeen.
Robert McElroy reports
