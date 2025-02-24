Advertisement
Sport

Rangers sack manager

Feb 24, 2025 07:41 By radiokerrysport
Rangers sack manager
Rangers have sacked manager Philippe Clement after 16 months in charge of the Scottish Premiership club.

The Belgian's last game was Saturday's 2-nil defeat at home to St Mirren, leaving them 13 points behind leaders Celtic.

