Rangers have thrashed Ross County 6-nil at Hampden Park to make it back-to-back Scottish Premiership victories.

Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo each scored twice, with Tom Lawrence and Danilo also on target.

Robert McElroy reports

Advertisement

In the day's other games, Dundee rescued a late 2-all draw at Hibs, while Dundee United sealed a 2-nil victory over St Johnstone.