Rangers lose unbeaten record

Rangers have lost 1-nil to Dundee United at Tannardice in the Scottish Premiership.
The defeat ends the defending champions' 40 game unbeaten run in the league.
Jamie Robson scored the winner in the second half for the hosts.
