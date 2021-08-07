Advertisement
Sport

Rangers lose unbeaten record

Aug 7, 2021
Rangers lose unbeaten record
Rangers have lost 1-nil to Dundee United at Tannardice in the Scottish Premiership.

The defeat ends the defending champions' 40 game unbeaten run in the league.

Jamie Robson scored the winner in the second half for the hosts.

