In the Europa League this evening, Rangers bring a 4-2 first leg lead into their last 32 tie with Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox.

That match has an 8 o'clock start.

Celtic have work to do to progress to the next round of the Conference League, as they trail Bodo Glimt 3-1 ahead of their encounter in Norway.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 5.45.