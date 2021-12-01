Advertisement
Sport

Rangers face Hibernian in SPL tonight

Dec 1, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrysport
Rangers face Hibernian in SPL tonight Rangers face Hibernian in SPL tonight
Share this article

There are four games in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Leaders Rangers travel to Hibernian,

It's Aberdeen against Livingston, Dundee to meet St Johnstone and St Mirren to battle it out with Ross County.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus