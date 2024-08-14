Advertisement
Sport

Rangers Exit Champions League

Aug 14, 2024 08:57 By radiokerrysport
Rangers Exit Champions League
Share this article

Rangers are out of the Champions League.

Brazilian Jefte (pr: Jeff-tay) was sent off as they lost 2-nil on the night to Dynamo Kiev (pr: Dee-namo) at Ibrox - exiting the third qualifying round tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Top Irish Jumps Trainers Reported To Challenge Horse Racing Ireland Plan
Advertisement
Shock Defeat For West Brom In English League Cup
Sport Ireland Classic The Feature On Day 1 Of Dublin Horse Show
Advertisement

Recommended

Top Irish Jumps Trainers Reported To Challenge Horse Racing Ireland Plan
Shock Defeat For West Brom In English League Cup
Calls on OPW to install new sluice in Cockleshell Bay
Sport Ireland Classic The Feature On Day 1 Of Dublin Horse Show
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus