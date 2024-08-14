Rangers Exit Champions League

Rangers are out of the Champions League.
Brazilian Jefte (pr: Jeff-tay) was sent off as they lost 2-nil on the night to Dynamo Kiev (pr: Dee-namo) at Ibrox - exiting the third qualifying round tie 3-1 on aggregate.
