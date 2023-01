It finished up 2-2 in this afternoon's Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership.

Ryan Kent and James Tavernier scored for the hosts at Ibrox.

While Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi found the back of the net for the Bhoys.

The result means Ange Postecoglou's side remain nine points clear at the top of the table.

Robert McElroy reports