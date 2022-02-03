Ralf Rangnick has explained the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's revealed Mason Greenwood's arrest played a part in the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has been suspended while police investigate rape allegations against him.

The striker, who's currently out on bail, has also been questioned on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Rangnick says he had told Lingard he could go out on-loan before the arrest at the weekend.

Elsewhere Rangnick has confirmed that Paul Pogba will feature for the first time in three months when they take on Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford tomorrow night.

The French midfielder has been out since early Novemeber with a thigh injury.