Advertisement
Sport

Ralf Rangnick has explained the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford

Feb 3, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Ralf Rangnick has explained the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford Ralf Rangnick has explained the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford
Share this article

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's revealed Mason Greenwood's arrest played a part in the decision to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has been suspended while police investigate rape allegations against him.

The striker, who's currently out on bail, has also been questioned on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Advertisement

Rangnick says he had told Lingard he could go out on-loan before the arrest at the weekend.

Elsewhere Rangnick has confirmed that Paul Pogba will feature for the first time in three months when they take on Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford tomorrow night.

Advertisement

The French midfielder has been out since early Novemeber with a thigh injury.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus