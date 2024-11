It's set to be a busy Sunday at the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix after qualifying was postponed until this morning because of rain.

It's hoped they'll be able to run the session before this afternoon's race - despite a less than promising weather forecast in Sao Paulo.

Lando Norris took three points out of Max Verstappen's lead in the Championship by winning the sprint race yesterday.

Advertisement

The gap between the two is now 44 points.