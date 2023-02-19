Rahm in the lead at Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm is the man to catch ahead of the final round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

He'll tee-off fro 15-under-par later on in California, three shots clear of the chasing pack.

Seamus Power is best of the Irish on 5-under after a 4-under-par round of 67 last night.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both a shot back on 4-under.

And Tiger Woods, making his seasonal return, is 3-under-par.

Leona Maguire shot a 2-over-par round of 74 today in her final round of the Saudi Ladies International.

That sees her finish up 5-under all round, 15 shots off the current lead.