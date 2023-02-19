Advertisement
Sport

Rahm in the lead at Genesis Invitational

Feb 19, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Rahm in the lead at Genesis Invitational Rahm in the lead at Genesis Invitational
Share this article

Jon Rahm is the man to catch ahead of the final round of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational.

He'll tee-off fro 15-under-par later on in California, three shots clear of the chasing pack.

Seamus Power is best of the Irish on 5-under after a 4-under-par round of 67 last night.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both a shot back on 4-under.

And Tiger Woods, making his seasonal return, is 3-under-par.

Leona Maguire shot a 2-over-par round of 74 today in her final round of the Saudi Ladies International.

Advertisement

That sees her finish up 5-under all round, 15 shots off the current lead.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus