Jon Rahm has returned to the top of the world rankings.

The Spaniard secured his third win of the new season with victory at the Genesis Invitational last night.

Rahm finished on 17-under-par - two shots clear of Max Homa in second.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry and Seamus Power were both in a tie for 14th on seven-under.

Rory McIlroy ended the week on four-under, with Tiger Woods back on one-under-par.