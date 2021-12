Kerins O'Rahillys captain Ross O'Callaghan believes it will be a huge challenge to try and topple Austin Stacks in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship Final.

The all Tralee decider is now just 2 days away, with the old rivals set to clash in Austin Stack Park at 3 o’clock on Sunday.

O’Callaghan has been speaking with Tim Moynihan