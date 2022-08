Kerins O Rahillys will face Templenoe in the 2022 Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Final.

Templenoe had a home win over Dingle, winning out 14 points to 10.

While Kerins O Rahillys beat Spa after extra time. The game finished 0-15 to 1-12 at the end of 60 minutes, with both sides playing with 14 men, Jack Savage and Dan O Donoghue being sent to the line.

Advertisement

The Tralee side eventually ran out 1-16 to 0-16 winners.