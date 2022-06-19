Advertisement
Sport

Raha Mofo wins Oaks

Jun 19, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Raha Mofo wins Oaks Raha Mofo wins Oaks
Share this article

Raha Mofo took the honours in the Sporting Press OnLine Edition Irish Oaks final, from Scooby Duchess and Droopys Nextone.
Ballymac Art was 4th, and Ballymac Miranda 5th.

Elsewhere on the Shelbourne Park card there were wins for Liam Dowling duo Ballymac Leon and Ballymac Snazzy.

Liam Dowling was also victorious at Curraheen Park, with Ballymac Joey. Westwind Flame won for Killarney’s Michael O’Rourke while Velasco was another winner on that card, for Des Grace of Tralee.

Advertisement

At Limerick Seomra Nate and Hunters Val won for Patrick O’Connell Snr, Castleisland and Kieran Culhane, Tarbert respectively.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus