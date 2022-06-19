Raha Mofo wins Oaks

Raha Mofo took the honours in the Sporting Press OnLine Edition Irish Oaks final, from Scooby Duchess and Droopys Nextone.

Ballymac Art was 4th, and Ballymac Miranda 5th.

Elsewhere on the Shelbourne Park card there were wins for Liam Dowling duo Ballymac Leon and Ballymac Snazzy.

Liam Dowling was also victorious at Curraheen Park, with Ballymac Joey. Westwind Flame won for Killarney’s Michael O’Rourke while Velasco was another winner on that card, for Des Grace of Tralee.

At Limerick Seomra Nate and Hunters Val won for Patrick O’Connell Snr, Castleisland and Kieran Culhane, Tarbert respectively.