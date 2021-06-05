Advertisement
Sport

Raft of changes for Kerry team to face Wicklow today

Jun 5, 2021 11:06 By radiokerrysport
Raft of changes for Kerry team to face Wicklow today
The Kerry hurling team to play Wicklow has been announced.

The Kingdom make a whole host of changes from the team that started against Meath 2 weeks ago.

The team in full:

1. Darren Delaney – St Brendans
2. James O Connor - Abbeydorney
3. Colman Savage - Kilmoyley
4. Conor O Keeffe - Lixnaw
5. Eoin Ross - Ballyduff
6. Jason Diggins - Causeway
7. Florence McCarthy - Kilmoyley
8. Paudie O Connor - Kilmoyley
9. Tomás O Connor – Crotta O Neills
10. Fionan O Sullivan – Kenmare Shamrocks
11. Daniel Collins - Kilmoyley
12. Barry O Mahoney – Crotta O Neills
13. Shane Conway - Lixnaw
14. Shane Nolan – Crotta O Neills
15. Cian Hussey – St Brendans
16. John B O’Halloran – Kilmoyley
17. Evan Murphy – Causeway
18. Seán Sheehan – Causeway
19. Michael Leane – Ballyheigue
20. Eric Leen – St Brendans
21. Nathan Guerin – Ballyheigue
22. Tadhg Brick – Tralee Parnells
23. Colin Walsh – Ballyheigue
24. Mikey Boyle – Ballyduff
25. Padraig Boyle – Ballyduff
26. Michael Slattery – Abbeydorney

