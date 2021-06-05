Raft of changes for Kerry team to face Wicklow today

The Kerry hurling team to play Wicklow has been announced.

The Kingdom make a whole host of changes from the team that started against Meath 2 weeks ago.

The team in full:

1. Darren Delaney – St Brendans

2. James O Connor - Abbeydorney

3. Colman Savage - Kilmoyley

4. Conor O Keeffe - Lixnaw

5. Eoin Ross - Ballyduff

6. Jason Diggins - Causeway

7. Florence McCarthy - Kilmoyley

8. Paudie O Connor - Kilmoyley

9. Tomás O Connor – Crotta O Neills

10. Fionan O Sullivan – Kenmare Shamrocks

11. Daniel Collins - Kilmoyley

12. Barry O Mahoney – Crotta O Neills

13. Shane Conway - Lixnaw

14. Shane Nolan – Crotta O Neills

15. Cian Hussey – St Brendans

16. John B O’Halloran – Kilmoyley

17. Evan Murphy – Causeway

18. Seán Sheehan – Causeway

19. Michael Leane – Ballyheigue

20. Eric Leen – St Brendans

21. Nathan Guerin – Ballyheigue

22. Tadhg Brick – Tralee Parnells

23. Colin Walsh – Ballyheigue

24. Mikey Boyle – Ballyduff

25. Padraig Boyle – Ballyduff

26. Michael Slattery – Abbeydorney