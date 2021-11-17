Rafferty to make debut in the Grand Slam of Darts this evening

Nathan Rafferty is among those in action at the Grand Slam of Darts this evening.
The Tyrone man faces a last 16 clash against world number eight Jonny Clayton in Wolverhampton.
The 21-year-old is making his debut in the event.
