Rafferty to make debut in the Grand Slam of Darts this evening

Nov 17, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
A shot of some darts in a board.
Nathan Rafferty is among those in action at the Grand Slam of Darts this evening.

The Tyrone man faces a last 16 clash against world number eight Jonny Clayton in Wolverhampton.

The 21-year-old is making his debut in the event.

