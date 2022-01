Rafael Nadal is into the third round of the men's singles at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 20 time Grand Slam winner saw off Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets.

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty made light work of Lucia Bronzetti, coming through 6-1, 6-1 in their second round match.

Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka has taken the first set against Madison Brengle by 6 games to love.