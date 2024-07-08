Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old, who was the last British player left standing at SW19, was beaten 2-sets-to-1 by qualifier Lulu Sun yesterday evening.

It marked the first time the New Zealand native has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Today, fourth seed Elena Rybakina takes on Anna Kalinskaya on Centre Court as they look to make the last eight.

In the men's draw fourth seed Alexander Zverev is in last-16 action this afternoon.

The German faces Taylor Fritz of the United States.

And seven-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on Dane Holger Rune.