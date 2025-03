Emma Raducanu says she's ready to return to court after the ordeal of being targeted by a stalker at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The former British number one hid behind the umpire's chair in tears in her first round match after spotting the man in the crowd - who's since been given a restraining order.

Raducanu will be back in action this week at Indian Wells and she tells Sky Sports News, she's comfortable with the increased security she's been given.