Racing off tonight

Tonight's card at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium has been cancelled due to a frozen track.
Tomorrow morning's trials have also been cancelled.
An afternoon inspection on Saturday will determine the possibility of racing going ahead tomorrow night.
Also off tonight are:
Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium
Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium (Cork)
Clonmel Greyhound Stadium
Galway Greyhound Stadium
Newbridge Greyhound Stadium
Mullingar Greyhound Stadium
Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Dundalk Greyhound Stadium will carry out a further track inspection at 1pm after which time a decision will be announced regarding tonight's race card.