Racing off tonight

Tonight's card at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium has been cancelled due to a frozen track.

Tomorrow morning's trials have also been cancelled.

An afternoon inspection on Saturday will determine the possibility of racing going ahead tomorrow night.

Advertisement

Also off tonight are:

Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium

Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium (Cork)

Clonmel Greyhound Stadium

Galway Greyhound Stadium

Newbridge Greyhound Stadium

Mullingar Greyhound Stadium

Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium

Dundalk Greyhound Stadium will carry out a further track inspection at 1pm after which time a decision will be announced regarding tonight's race card.