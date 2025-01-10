Advertisement
Racing off tonight

Jan 10, 2025
Racing off tonight
Tonight's card at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium has been cancelled due to a frozen track.

Tomorrow morning's trials have also been cancelled.

An afternoon inspection on Saturday will determine the possibility of racing going ahead tomorrow night.

Also off tonight are:

Kilkenny Greyhound Stadium
Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium (Cork)
Clonmel Greyhound Stadium
Galway Greyhound Stadium
Newbridge Greyhound Stadium
Mullingar Greyhound Stadium
Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium

Dundalk Greyhound Stadium will carry out a further track inspection at 1pm after which time a decision will be announced regarding tonight's race card.

