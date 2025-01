There's as seven race card at Fairyhouse today.

The feature race on a 7 race card is the John & Chich Fowler Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase.

The first of seven races there goes to post at 10-past-12.

Also there's a seven race card in Tramore today.

The New Year's Day feature is the Grade 3 O'Driscoll's Irish Whiskey New Years Day Chase.

The first race goes to post at 12-o'clock-midday.