Racing continues at Galway and Wexford this afternoon

Oct 28, 2024 09:55 By radiokerrysport
Racing continues at Galway and Wexford this afternoon
Racing action continues at Galway and Wexford racecourses this afternoon.

The first of the 8 racecard goes to post in Ballybrit at 12:30pm.

There's a 7 racecard down for decision in Wexford with the first off at 10 past 1.

