There's racing at Thurles this afternoon.
Appreciate It for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott's Delta Work do battle in the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at five past 2.
The first of the 7 racecard goes to post at 12:20pm.
