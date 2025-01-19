Advertisement
Racing at Thurles this afternoon

Jan 19, 2025 09:35 By radiokerrysport
There's racing at Thurles this afternoon.

Appreciate It for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott's Delta Work do battle in the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at five past 2.

The first of the 7 racecard goes to post at 12:20pm.

