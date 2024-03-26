Advertisement
Sport

Racing at home today in Dundalk

Mar 26, 2024 08:17 By radiokerrysport
Racing at home today in Dundalk
The Gordon Elliott-trained Mollys Mango and Jack Kennedy on their way to winning at Thurles on Thursday. Photo: Caroline Norris/Racing Post
Racing at home today is in Dundalk

The all weather track is standard and the first of 8 races is off at 5pm

Cross Channel

Taunton - Soft, Good to soft in places - 2:20

Newcastle - Heavy - 2:45

Southwell - Standard - 4:15

