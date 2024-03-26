Racing at home today in Dundalk

Racing at home today is in Dundalk
The all weather track is standard and the first of 8 races is off at 5pm
Cross Channel
Taunton - Soft, Good to soft in places - 2:20
Newcastle - Heavy - 2:45
Southwell - Standard - 4:15
