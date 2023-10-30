Advertisement
Sport

Racing at Galway this afternoon; Wexford off

Oct 30, 2023 09:23 By radiokerrysport
Racing at Galway this afternoon; Wexford off
There's racing at Galway this afternoon.

The first of 8 races goes to post at 12:30pm.

Racing organisers have abandoned racing at Wexford today due to poor weather in the south east over the weekend.

