Rachel Blackmore nominated for BBC World Sport Star of the Year award

Rachel Blackmore has been nominated for the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award.

The Tipperary jockey had an unstoppable year winning the Aintree Grand National and becoming the first woman to claim the Cheltenham Festival Leading Jockey title with six winners.

Boxer Canelo Alvarez, NFL star Tom Brady, tennis champion Novak Djokovic, Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson Herah and F1 driver Max Verstappen have also been nominated.

Advertisement

The award will be presented during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award show on Sunday