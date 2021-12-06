Advertisement
Sport

Rachel Blackmore nominated for BBC World Sport Star of the Year award

Dec 6, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Rachel Blackmore nominated for BBC World Sport Star of the Year award Rachel Blackmore nominated for BBC World Sport Star of the Year award
Share this article

Rachel Blackmore has been nominated for the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award.

The Tipperary jockey had an unstoppable year winning the Aintree Grand National and becoming the first woman to claim the Cheltenham Festival Leading Jockey title with six winners.

Boxer Canelo Alvarez, NFL star Tom Brady, tennis champion Novak Djokovic, Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson Herah and F1 driver Max Verstappen have also been nominated.

Advertisement

The award will be presented during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award show on Sunday

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus