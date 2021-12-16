Rachael Blackmore wins the Irish Racing Hero Award

Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore won the Irish Racing Hero Award at the Horse Racing Ireland Awards last night.

The Tipperary native became the first woman to win the famous race aboard 'Minella Times' back in April.

She was also crowned leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival.

Gold Cup and Grand National winning trainer Henry de Bromhead took the National Hunt Award, and the Flat Award went to champion jockey Colin Keane.

Doctor Jennifer Pugh was the recipient of the Contribution to the Industry Award.

And Champion Hurdle winner 'Honeysuckle' was named Horse of the Year.

There is a meeting over jumps today at Naas, with the first off there at 11.45.