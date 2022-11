A race at Cheltenham next year will honour the late Jack De Bromhead, who died in an accident at Glenbeigh races in September.

The Ryanair Mares Novice Hurdle, run on day 3 of the festival, is to be renamed the Jack de Bromhead Mares Novice Hurdle.

Jack's father Henry, who made the announcement on Racing TV, said he is hoping to do a Willie Mullins in filling the field for the event himself