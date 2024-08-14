Advertisement
Quirke Steps Down As Kerry Senior Football Selector

Aug 14, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrysport
Quirke Steps Down As Kerry Senior Football Selector
Micheal Quirke has stepped down as a Selector of the Kerry Senior Football Team.

The former Kerins O'Rahilly's player was part of Jack O'Connor's management set-up since 2021, winning the Sam Maguire and National League in 2022.

In a statement on X, Micheal Quirke says he's "very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a storied and passionate football community."

He goes on to say that while he'll no longer be on the sidelines, he remains an ardent supporter of Kerry football, and looks forward to cheering on the team in the seasons ahead.

