Quinn Family to honour Katie with memorial trophy

The Quinn family will present the Katie Quinn Tarmac Queen Perpetual Cup at the Kerry Winter Rally on November 3.

This fitting tribute honours the memory of Katie, who tragically passed away on June 13, this year.

The trophy will be awarded to the highest-placed all-female crew in the Kerry Motor Club event.

So far, three female crews have entered the rally. Katie's sisters, Michelle and Tina, will drive her Honda Civic, while Grainne Caplice and Lauren Doherty are also entered in a Vauxhall Corsa.

Cathrine Walsh and Angiee Michniewicz will compete in another Honda Civic.

Katie's untimely departure left a profound void in the hearts of her family, friends, and the entire Kerry Motor Club community.

Born into a family with a deep-rooted passion for motorsport, Katie's love for rallying was evident from a young age. Growing up alongside her well-known rally driver father, Mike Quinn, she was immersed in the world of motorsport.

Katie's competitive journey began in Hot-rod racing before she transitioned to rally navigation alongside Mike in a Single Stage event in Cork

In 2017, she took the wheel herself in the Garda Mini Stages rally, securing an impressive finish in her class.

In 2018, Katie found a formidable partner in Ciara O'Connell.

One of Katie's proudest moments was in 2019 when she and Ciara were crowned Top Part West Coast overall Ladies Champions.

Another proud moment was in 2021 when her younger sister Michelle navigated her in the Kerry Winter Rally.

In 2023, Katie began a new partnership with her cousin Caz Somers as co-driver. This led to Katie being crowned West Coast Rally Championship Ladies Champion for the second time.

OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF KERRY WINTER RALLY

The official launch of the Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Stages Rally will be held on Sunday, (October 20) at 3 pm at the event’s headquarters.

The launch will provide details about the rally, which forms rounds of the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship, Moriarty's Central Car Sale Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship, and the IPS Packaging Southern 4 Rally Championship.

This year's rally will take place in the greater Castleisland area, with the Service Park located at the north campus of Munster Technological University in Tralee.

Members of the Kerry Motor Club's organising committee and local competitors will attend the launch to attend the event.

