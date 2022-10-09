Advertisement
Sport

Quillinan set to be new manager of Kerry minors

Oct 9, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrysport
Wayne Quillinan is set to be the new manager of the Kerry minor football team.

The Austin Stacks boss will have his name put forward for ratification at County Committee tomorrow night.

He'll replace James Costello.

