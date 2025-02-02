Quick fire goals give Kerry victory at Derry

Kerry produced a stunning second half comeback to beat Derry in their Allianz National Football League Division One game at Celtic Park.

Two goals in a 23 second spell helped the Kingdom come away with a 5-15 to 1-24.

Tommy Rooney reports

Advertisement

Conor Geaney got the first Kerry goal to make it 1-0 to 0-3 after 4 minutes

The second Kingdom goal was also scored by Conor Geaney, in the 26th minute to give Kerry a 2-5 to 0-8 lead

Kerry's third goal went to Paul Geaney, after 64 minutes to bring Kerry within two at 3-15 to 1-23

Advertisement

Donal O'Sullivan and Paul Geaney netted within 23 seconds of each other in the 69th minute to give the Kingdom an unlikely victory

Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan call the closing minutes

Former Kerry captain Billy O'Shea reviews the encounter

Advertisement

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor

Derry boss Paddy Tally

Derry player Shane McGuigan