Sport

Quick fire goals give Kerry victory at Derry

Feb 2, 2025 15:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry produced a stunning second half comeback to beat Derry in their Allianz National Football League Division One game at Celtic Park.

Two goals in a 23 second spell helped the Kingdom come away with a 5-15 to 1-24.

Tommy Rooney reports

Conor Geaney got the first Kerry goal to make it 1-0 to 0-3 after 4 minutes

The second Kingdom goal was also scored by Conor Geaney, in the 26th minute to give Kerry a 2-5 to 0-8 lead

Kerry's third goal went to Paul Geaney, after 64 minutes to bring Kerry within two at 3-15 to 1-23

Donal O'Sullivan and Paul Geaney netted within 23 seconds of each other in the 69th minute to give the Kingdom an unlikely victory

Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan call the closing minutes

Former Kerry captain Billy O'Shea reviews the encounter

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor

Derry boss Paddy Tally

Derry player Shane McGuigan

