Quick fire goals give Kerry victory at Derry

Kerry produced a stunning second half comeback to beat Derry in their Allianz National Football League Division One game at Celtic Park.
Two goals in a 23 second spell helped the Kingdom come away with a 5-15 to 1-24.
Tommy Rooney reports
Conor Geaney got the first Kerry goal to make it 1-0 to 0-3 after 4 minutes
The second Kingdom goal was also scored by Conor Geaney, in the 26th minute to give Kerry a 2-5 to 0-8 lead
Kerry's third goal went to Paul Geaney, after 64 minutes to bring Kerry within two at 3-15 to 1-23
Donal O'Sullivan and Paul Geaney netted within 23 seconds of each other in the 69th minute to give the Kingdom an unlikely victory
Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan call the closing minutes
Former Kerry captain Billy O'Shea reviews the encounter
Kerry boss Jack O'Connor
Derry boss Paddy Tally
Derry player Shane McGuigan