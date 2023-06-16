Quesada confirmed as next Italy head coach

Gonzalo Quesada has been confirmed as the next Italy head coach.
The Argentine will replace Kieran Crowley after the World Cup.
Quesada has just come to the end of a second spell in charge at Stade Francais.
