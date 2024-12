The Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Energumene makes his long awaited return to racing today.

The 10 year old hasn't been seen since April 2023 after injury saw him miss the entirety of last season.

The Willie Mullins mount goes in the Hilly Way Chase which is the feature at Cork this afternoon.

That one gets underway at 2:15 while the first of the 7 race card is off just after 12pm.