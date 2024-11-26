Quartet to miss Australia clash

Ryan Baird, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie Osborne and Jacob Stockdale have all been ruled out for Saturday's Autumn Nations finale against Australia.

Osborne and Stockdale both picked up knocks in last weekend's win over Fiji, while Baird and Furlong have failed to recover from their respective injuries.

Saturday's clash also marks the return of former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, now head coach of the Wallabies.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell is expecting a big challenge in their November finale