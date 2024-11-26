Advertisement
Sport

Quartet to miss Australia clash

Nov 26, 2024 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Quartet to miss Australia clash
Share this article

Ryan Baird, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie Osborne and Jacob Stockdale have all been ruled out for Saturday's Autumn Nations finale against Australia.

Osborne and Stockdale both picked up knocks in last weekend's win over Fiji, while Baird and Furlong have failed to recover from their respective injuries.

Saturday's clash also marks the return of former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, now head coach of the Wallabies.

Advertisement

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell is expecting a big challenge in their November finale

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

O'Sullivan steps down as manager of East Kerry
Advertisement
Munster post primary results
KDL weekly fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster post primary results
KDL weekly fixtures
O'Sullivan steps down as manager of East Kerry
Train service between Tralee and Mallow resumes after person struck by train near Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus