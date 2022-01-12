Quarter final line up at the Masters to be completed later today

The quarter final line up at the Masters will be completed later today.
Antrim's Mark Allen faces Judd Trump this afternoon, with Kyren Wilson to take on Stuart Bingham this evening.
Advertisement
The quarter final line up at the Masters will be completed later today.
Antrim's Mark Allen faces Judd Trump this afternoon, with Kyren Wilson to take on Stuart Bingham this evening.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus