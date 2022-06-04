Advertisement
Sport

Qualifier wins for Mayo and Cork

Jun 4, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Qualifier wins for Mayo and Cork
It's the opening day of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers.

Steven Sherlock scored 8 points to help give Cork a 2-12 to 2-8 win over Louth in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Mayo will join Cork in the next round following a 1-13 to 12 point win over Monaghan in McHale Park.

Cillian O'Connor's penalty helping the Green and Red past Seamus McEnaney's men.

The game between Clare and Meath has just thrown in at Cusack Park.

Offaly have progressed to the semi finals of the Tailtean Cup this afternoon.

The Faithful County had no problems in putting New York to the sword with a 3-17 to 0-11 point win in Tullamore.

