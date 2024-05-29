Qtr Finals Night In The U21 Football Championship

Tonight it's Qtr Finals Night in The Acorn Life Co. U21 Football Championship
Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, St Brendan's Board V Glenflesk 19:00,
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, Dr. Crokes V South Kerry District Board 19:00,
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), Laune Rangers V North Kerry 19:00,
Venue: Kenmare, Kenmare Shamrocks V Austin Stacks 19:00,
--------------------------
In Ladies Football
U14 Co. League
ISG -v- Kerins O Rahilly Dromore - 7.30pm
Churchill -v- Abbeydorney - Spa 7.30pm
Rathmore -v- John Mitchels - Rathbeg 7.15pm
=============================
Last night,
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship Round 3 RESULTS
Ballyheigue 7 - 6 Tralee Parnell’s 1 - 5
Crotta O’Neill’s 7 - 14 Kilmoyley 1 - 5
St. Brendan’s 8 - 7 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2 - 11