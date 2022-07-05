Qtr-Finals Day At Wimbledon

In the men's quarter-finals at Wimbledon today, top seed Novak Djokovic faces Italian, Jannik Sinner.

While Cam Norrie goes up against David Goffin.

Ons Jabeur is the highest seed left in the women's draw, and she faces Marie Bouzkova today.

And there's an all-German meeting of Tatjana Maria and Jule Niemeier.

Rafael Nadal says he's had enough of talking about his injury problems after making it to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

As well as suffering from a chronic foot problem, the 22-time Grand Slam winner has been playing at the All England Club with strapping to his stomach area.

Nadal - who'll face Taylor Fritz in the last-eight - says he'll keep fighting regardless of pain.