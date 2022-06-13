QPR defender called into Irish squad

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has been called into the Irish squad for tomorrow's Nations League game with Ukraine.

The 24-year-old comes in after Shane Duffy picked up a suspension in the 3-0 win over Scotland on Saturday.

Fellow defender John Egan will also miss the match in Poland as he has withdrawn for family reasons.

There are a couple of major clashes down for decision in the Nations League this evening.

In League A, it's a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final as France play host to Croatia.

Kick off is at 7:45pm while at the same time, Austria travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark.

There's one game in League B with Iceland taking on Israel at a quarter to 8 Irish time.