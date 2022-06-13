Advertisement
Sport

QPR defender called into Irish squad

Jun 13, 2022 07:06 By radiokerrysport
QPR defender called into Irish squad QPR defender called into Irish squad
Share this article

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has been called into the Irish squad for tomorrow's Nations League game with Ukraine.

The 24-year-old comes in after Shane Duffy picked up a suspension in the 3-0 win over Scotland on Saturday.

Fellow defender John Egan will also miss the match in Poland as he has withdrawn for family reasons.

Advertisement

===

There are a couple of major clashes down for decision in the Nations League this evening.

In League A, it's a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final as France play host to Croatia.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 7:45pm while at the same time, Austria travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark.

There's one game in League B with Iceland taking on Israel at a quarter to 8 Irish time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus