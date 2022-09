Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde are into the A-final of the women's double sculls of the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

They finished second in their semi final.

Katie O'Brien races in the Para women's single sculls 'A' Final shortly.

Lydia Heaphy came home in third place in the lightweight women's single sculls B final.

Hugh Moore was also third in the D Final of the lightweight men's single sculls.