A punishing ascent up Mont Ventoux features in the route of next year's Tour de France.

It's a fairly flat first week, before the intensity rises, with six mountain top finishes scheduled.

Organisers had already confirmed the Grand Depart in Lille, while Paris returns to host the final stage after the Olympics prevented that in the summer.

Advertisement

The Tour de France Femmes has four mountain stages, in what is the toughest course so far.