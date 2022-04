The Willie Mullins-trained Energumene won the William Hill Champion Chase - the feature on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival.

The odds-on favourite came home 8-and-a-half lengths ahead of Chacun Pour Soi.

Gordon Elliott has trained a trio of winners so far today, with Kerry's Jack Kennedy on board 2 of them, with Mighty Potter winning the Grade One Champion Novice Hurdle.